Tropical Storm Humberto Lashes Bahamas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tropical Storm Humberto lashes Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Tropical Storm Humberto lashed already devastated parts of the Bahamas with heavy rain and strong winds before crawling northwest on Saturday, and forecasters said it was likely to become a hurricane before the end of the weekend, Reuters has reported.

The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour), is expected to move well offshore of the east coast of Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean through early next week, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

Forecasters said the storm could drop up to six inches (15.24 cm) of rain in some areas of the Bahamas through Monday, but it did not produce a dangerous storm surge in the northwestern islands, which were hammered earlier this month by Hurricane Dorian.

Humberto could, however, complicate relief efforts in the area where thousands of structures were flattened and 70,000 people were left needing shelter, food and water and medical aid.

Dorian slammed into the Bahamas on 1st September as a Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever to hit land, packing top sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (298 km per hour).

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has said that the official death toll from Dorian stands at 50 but that hundreds of people are missing and it is expected to rise.

