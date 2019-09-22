Tropical weather on Arabian Sea will not affect UAE: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has tracked a formation of tropical depression to the northeast of the Arabian Sea close to the coast of India, saying that it will have no direct impact on the UAE within the next three days.

In a statement, NCM quoted latest weather maps and weather satellite imageries, noting that the formation is located at a latitude of 20 degrees north and longitude of 69.0 degrees east, moving at a speed of 15 km / h, with an estimated wind speed around the centre 45-55 km / accompanied by intense of convective rainy clouds.

The Centre further stated that the tropical depression deepens and moves west-northwest to the centre of the Arabian Sea within the next 24 hours, and it will continue further deepening to a tropical storm in the next 48 hours.