Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will not affect UAE: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, said that a formation of the tropical depression was tracked to the east of the Arabian Sea, close to the coast of India, according to the latest weather maps and weather satellite imageries, but assured that there would be no direct impact on the UAE in the next three days.

The depression is located at a latitude of 15.4 degrees north and a longitude of 70.4 degrees east, with an estimated wind speed of around 40-50 km, accompanied by intense convective rain clouds, the NCM said in a statement.

The tropical depression will move east-northeast in the next 12 hours and will continue further deepening into a tropical storm and turn westwards to the centre of the Arabian Sea for the next 24 hours, it added.