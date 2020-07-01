UrduPoint.com
Trucks Movement Ban On Dubai Roads Back To Normal As Of Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:15 PM

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal as of Saturday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General HQ announced that the ban on the movement of trucks with a tare weight more than 2.5 tons would revert to the normal status, starting on Saturday 4 July.

The ban applies to Al Ittihad and the Sheikh Zayed Roads and the sector connecting them from the Sheikh Rashid Street as well as Downtown Deira/Bur Dubai from 06:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

A partial ban also applies to the rest of Dubai roads at three peak times i.e. from 06:30 AM to 08:30 AM, from 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM, and from 05:30 PM to 08:00 pm. A permanent ban applies to the Airport and Shindagha Tunnels, Al Maktoum and Floating Bridges as well as the business Bay Crossing.

RTA and Dubai Police GHQ call on truck drivers to observe the timings governing the movement of trucks on Dubai r

