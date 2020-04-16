UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trucks Permitted On Sharjah Roads During The Day: SRTA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:15 PM

Trucks permitted on Sharjah roads during the day: SRTA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA, on Wednesday announced that truck movement is permitted on the emirate's roads network during the day, except for roads that are permanently set as truck restricted.

However, the Authority added that truck movement will halt from 20:00 until 06:00, as part of the National Disinfection Programme.

SRTA began implementing the decision since 29th March for an initial period of two weeks. It noted that given current conditions and in line with a series of precautionary and preventative measures, the decision has been extended up until further notice.

Related Topics

Sharjah March From

Recent Stories

For Balkan Roma, hunger is the first curse of coro ..

3 minutes ago

Deep connection: virus takes India's spiritual ret ..

12 seconds ago

Police flag march held in Sargodha

14 seconds ago

Parents, kids term Teleschool amazing facility in ..

15 seconds ago

ANF recovers huge quantity of drugs, arrests traff ..

17 seconds ago

Raincoats and donations: Indonesia's doctors battl ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.