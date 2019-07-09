True sustainability begins with harmonious actions, says Badr Al-Olama at GMIS 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) True sustainability begins when humanity comes together and formulates solutions in harmony with the natural world, said Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, in a speech at the second edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, taking place in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Noting the inaugural GMIS 2017 in Abu Dhabi, Al-Olama said, "We brought together some of the greatest minds at the forefront of innovation to address the economic migration challenges facing our world today. Whether as a result of globalisation, or the rising disorder in global politics, the world needed a solution. And manufacturing, is our tool."

"Moving from our last gathering two years ago," he added, "we have seen a growing public consciousness taking shape, an increasing awareness that our ways of living and working are having an irreversible impact on nature, and on our future."

Al-Olama went on to note that it is remarkable that society is turning to nature "for solutions, for new ideas in plotting the way forward."

"Humanity has always made use of lessons offered by nature, and we have seen this most obviously in medicine, but in no less meaningful ways in fields such as manufacturing. Steam took us a leap forward, transforming agriculture, and just about every other facet of our existence. Electricity powered automation, and brought with it mighty factors that led to the progression of our industrialised society," he continued.

Al-Olama added that society's evolution continued into the era of mass communication, "with the internet at its core, linking our disconnected world and spreading knowledge at a phenomenal pace that could hardly have been ever imagined just a few decades ago.

"

"How telling is it then, that, in this day and age of technological innovation we find ourselves consciously turning to nature for guidance in shaping our future," he highlighted. "Therein, too, lies the wonder of our natural world. It is right that we recognise her wisdom, as we should her fragility."

Already great advances have been made in harnessing sun and wind as new, sustainable and cleaner sources of energy to help drive our industrialised society, the head of the GMIS organising committee explained.

He went on to stress the immense "fault lines" in global society, noting the growing gaps between rich and poor, and extreme weather events with disastrous consequences.

"In an era in which the general talk is of smart phones.. and smart cars.. and smart homes and such.. it is smart thinking that is needed to turn a serious mind to our relationship with one another, and with society as a whole. As we step into further unchartered territory, we must find a formula that puts us at greater harmony with our natural world. True sustainability begins there. Let us protect nature as we also learn from it," Al-Olama affirmed.

He concluded, "The early seeds that were planted at COP21 are now taking root. We must not let ourselves stray from the commitments that were made, commitments that were made with future generations in mind.

"We are entrusted as custodians of this planet, and it is our collective responsibility to protect it for the benefit of all humanity."