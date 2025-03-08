Open Menu

Trump Administration Likely To Ban DeepSeek

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 12:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) WASHINGTON, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The White House is considering multiple measures to restrict Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek due to national security concerns, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, officials are particularly worried about how the Chinese company handles user data, which DeepSeek acknowledges is stored on servers in China.

President Donald Trump's administration will likely implement a rule prohibiting the download of DeepSeek's chatbot application on US government devices, The Wall Street Journal reports based on information from people familiar with the discussions.

Officials are concerned that DeepSeek hasn't adequately explained its data collection practices, including how it uses the information and who can access it.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the administration is also exploring two additional potential restrictions: a complete ban of the DeepSeek app from US app stores and limitations on how American cloud service providers can offer DeepSeek's AI models to their customers. Sources close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal these discussions remain in preliminary stages.

The restrictions being considered by the Trump administration are separate from a bipartisan bill introduced in Congress last month that calls for banning the app from Federal government devices.

