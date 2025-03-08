Trump Administration Likely To Ban DeepSeek
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 12:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) WASHINGTON, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The White House is considering multiple measures to restrict Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek due to national security concerns, The Wall Street Journal reports.
According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, officials are particularly worried about how the Chinese company handles user data, which DeepSeek acknowledges is stored on servers in China.
President Donald Trump's administration will likely implement a rule prohibiting the download of DeepSeek's chatbot application on US government devices, The Wall Street Journal reports based on information from people familiar with the discussions.
Officials are concerned that DeepSeek hasn't adequately explained its data collection practices, including how it uses the information and who can access it.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the administration is also exploring two additional potential restrictions: a complete ban of the DeepSeek app from US app stores and limitations on how American cloud service providers can offer DeepSeek's AI models to their customers. Sources close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal these discussions remain in preliminary stages.
The restrictions being considered by the Trump administration are separate from a bipartisan bill introduced in Congress last month that calls for banning the app from Federal government devices.
Recent Stories
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek6 minutes ago
-
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign21 minutes ago
-
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign21 minutes ago
-
China hits back at Canada with fresh agriculture tariffs21 minutes ago
-
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability36 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces5 hours ago
-
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN11 hours ago
-
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 202512 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation12 hours ago
-
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in Humanities; Members ..12 hours ago
-
'United States holds significant, undeniable role in shaping international diplomacy, conflict resol ..12 hours ago
-
Global battery market advancing rapidly as demand rises sharply, prices continue to decline: IEA12 hours ago