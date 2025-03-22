Trump Chooses Boeing In Fighter Jet Contract Decision Over Lockheed
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 03:00 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump awarded Boeing (BA.N) a pivotal contract Friday to develop the US Air Force's next-generation fighter jet, a major boost for the company and its stock.
The Next Generation Air Dominance programme will succeed Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor, introducing a crewed aircraft designed to operate alongside drones.
“After a rigorous and thorough competition between some of America’s top aerospace companies, the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the next generation air dominance platform to Boeing,” Trump announced.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region
UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
More Stories From Middle East
-
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed5 seconds ago
-
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers15 minutes ago
-
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official60 minutes ago
-
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports1 hour ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers1 hour ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony of President of Namib ..2 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, human coexistence3 hours ago
-
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region4 hours ago
-
UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position4 hours ago
-
UAE ranked top in Arab World, 21st globally in World Happiness Report4 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day5 hours ago