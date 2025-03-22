Open Menu

Trump Chooses Boeing In Fighter Jet Contract Decision Over Lockheed

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump awarded Boeing (BA.N) a pivotal contract Friday to develop the US Air Force's next-generation fighter jet, a major boost for the company and its stock.

The Next Generation Air Dominance programme will succeed Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor, introducing a crewed aircraft designed to operate alongside drones.

“After a rigorous and thorough competition between some of America’s top aerospace companies, the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the next generation air dominance platform to Boeing,” Trump announced.

