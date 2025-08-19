Trump Discusses Ukraine Crisis Settlement With Zelensky, European Leaders
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) US President Donald Trump held a series of high-level meetings at the White House aimed at charting a path to end the war in Ukraine, beginning with a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, followed by an expanded session joined by several European leaders.
During the meetings, Trump affirmed that the United States will support European security guarantees for Ukraine, stressing that a comprehensive deal to end the war would be preferable to a ceasefire. He also expressed hope for a trilateral meeting bringing together the United States, Russia and Ukraine, noting that territorial exchanges would be addressed during negotiations, and revealed his intention to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the talks.
For his part, Zelensky underscored the importance of security guarantees, stating that the safety and security of Ukraine depends on international partners.
European leaders voiced their backing for the efforts. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte described dialogue with Russia as a great step, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that ensuring Ukraine’s security contributes to the stability and safety of European nations, which will work towards real progress on security guarantees.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the proposed trilateral meeting a very important idea, emphasising the need to rebuild a strong Ukrainian army. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that a ceasefire should serve as a first step towards serious negotiations, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared her support for the US President’s efforts to secure peace between Russia and Ukraine, underlining the importance of ensuring that the war is not repeated once a peace agreement is reached.
