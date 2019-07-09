Trump meets new Saudi envoy; Pompeo congratulates her

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The US President Donald Trump received Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the first female Saudi Ambassador to the US, at the White House, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Tuesday.

In a statement to the SPA, she described Saudi-American relations as historic and strategic, based on close cooperation and common interests. The ambassador also affirmed her keenness to exert all efforts to enhance cooperation between the two allied countries in all fields.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated on Monday Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz on being the first female Saudi ambassador to the US, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA reported on Tuesday.

Pompeo said in a tweet, "I look forward to working with you in your new role as Ambassador to the US as we build upon the strong US-Saudi partnership and tackle shared challenges.

"

Meanwhile, Princess Rima replied in a tweet thanking Pompeo, saying, "Saudi-US relations are a cornerstone of global stability, and I look forward to working with you on overcoming mutual challenges and strengthening our historical partnership for the benefit of both our nations."

In a separate tweet, the Saudi Ambassador noted that she presented her credentials at the White House . Princess Rima assumed the office on July 4. She was nominated to the post on February 23 and took her oath before King Salman Bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh in April, becoming the Kingdom's first female ambassador and the 11th ambassador to the US.

No stranger to the world of diplomacy, Princess Rima has spent several years in the US during her youth when her father Prince Bandar Bin Sultan was Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the country, said the KUNA report.