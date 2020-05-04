UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Predicts US Will Have Coronavirus Vaccine By End Of Year

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:45 PM

Trump predicts US will have coronavirus vaccine by end of year

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, reported Agence France-Presse, AFP.

"We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," Trump said in a Fox news "town hall" show broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

He also said he would urge the reopening of schools and universities in September, saying "I want them to go back."

The vaccine prediction moves up the timeline that has been discussed as the United States and other countries race to be the first to bring out a way to prevent COVID-19.

Trump insisted he would be happy for another country to beat US researchers to the medicine, saying "if it's another country I'll take my hat off."

"I don't care, I just want to get a vaccine that works," he added.

Asked about risks during human trials in a research process that is going unusually quickly, Trump said "they're volunteers. They know what they're getting into."

Trump appeared to acknowledge that he was getting ahead of his own advisors on the prediction for the vaccine. "The doctors would say 'well, you shouldn't say that.' I'll say what I think," he said.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Lincoln United States September Sunday From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenia Reports Over 120 New COVID-19 Cases, Total ..

29 minutes ago

Kashmir a UN recognized dispute, not a constitutio ..

29 minutes ago

Russia Registers 10,581 COVID-19 Cases Over Past D ..

29 minutes ago

WTO Can't Ask for Increase in Contributions Withou ..

29 minutes ago

Fahad & Hania Join vivo as the Brand Ambassadors f ..

45 minutes ago

Punjab government to purchase every grain of wheat ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.