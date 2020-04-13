UrduPoint.com
Trump, Putin, King Salman Pleased With OPEC Efforts To Stabilise Oil Markets

Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Trump, Putin, King Salman pleased with OPEC efforts to stabilise oil markets

The leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United States and Russia held a conference call to review the results of the OPEC+ group meeting, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA reported

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United States and Russia held a conference call to review the results of the OPEC+ group meeting, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA reported.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin all expressed during the call on Sunday their "great satisfaction with the results of the efforts exerted to stabilise global oil markets and maintain it by the producing countries.

"

"The leaders stressed the need for the producing countries to continue to shoulder their responsibilities and commit to them in order to stabilise oil markets and support the global economy", added SPA.

During the OPEC + meeting which was held last Thursday, OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries reaffirmed their continued commitment in the Declaration of Cooperation to achieve and sustain a stable oil market, and a deal to reduce production by 10 million barrels per day in May and June was also reached.

