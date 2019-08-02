UrduPoint.com
Tsunami Warning After Strong Quake Off Indonesia's Sumatra And Java

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:00 PM

Tsunami warning after strong quake off Indonesia's Sumatra and Java

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) Indonesian authorities on Friday urged people living near the coast to move to higher ground, after issuing a tsunami warning in the wake of a magnitude 7 earthquake off the islands of Sumatra and Java, Reuters has reported.

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake, which the US Geological Survey said had a magnitude of 7 and hit at a depth of 59 km (37 miles), about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung in the province of Lampung on Sumatra island.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on its Twitter feed that residents on the Banten coast on Java island should "immediately evacuate to higher ground".

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but strong tremors were felt in Jakarta, the capital, prompting people to run out of office buildings.

