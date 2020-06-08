Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Tunisian Health Ministry said on Monday that there are no new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, stabilising the total at 1,087.

This is the fifth day with no reported new infections, Tunisian press agency, TAP, reported.

The ministry indicated that it carried out 61 tests in the last 24 hours. Recoveries are at 982, while deaths stood at 49.