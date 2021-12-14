UrduPoint.com

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur All Set To Make History As First Arab Woman To Play In Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 11:45 PM

Tunisia&#039;s Ons Jabeur all set to make history as first Arab woman to play in Mubadala World Tennis Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Ons Jabeur, the highest-ranked Arab player ever, has joined the star-studded line-up for the 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, and will make history as the first Arab to play in the Championship when she takes to the court on Thursday.

Jabeur, from Tunisia, who reached a career-high ranking of World No.7 last month, will face Tokyo Olympics singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic in the headline women's match on Thursday, Day 1 of the three-day festival that runs from 16 – 18 December.

Jabeur replaces US Open winner Emma Raducanu, who withdrew from the Championship after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Abu Dhabi.

Championship organisers also confirmed US No. 1 Taylor Fritz and British No.

2 Dan Evans will feature in the much-anticipated men's draw.

Jabeur, Africa's No.1, has enjoyed a strong season, reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and winning her maiden WTA title by defeating Daria Kasatkina at the Birmingham Classic, making history as the first Arab to win a WTA Tour event.

"I am proud and honoured to be the first Arab woman to play the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. 2021 has been a terrific year for me and I know that the Championship is the best start to an exciting 2022 season.

"Abu Dhabi is a major sports destination and has always felt special to me, every time I come, I am grateful and amazed by the incredible welcome and support of the people. I look forward to bringing my A-game to the court and put on the best show possible for Abu Dhabi tennis fans," said Ons Jabeur.

