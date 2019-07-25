Tunisian parliament speaker sworn in as interim president

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) TUNIS, 25th July, 2019 (Reuters) - Tunisian parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president on Thursday hours after President Beji Caid Essebsi's death in a smooth transition of power in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

Essebsi, 92, helped guide the North African country's transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution.