UrduPoint.com

Tunisian PM Visits Museum Of The Future

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 15th February, 2023 (WAM) – Tunisian Prime Minister, Najla Bouden visited the Museum of the Future in Dubai, where she was briefed on the museum’s most prominent features, including its iconic design, and unique experiences that highlight its vital efforts in creating a better future for humanity.

The visit came on the sidelines of her participation in the World Government Summit 2023 being held in Dubai, under the slogan “Shaping Future Governments”, with prominent international government officials, thought leaders, global experts and decision-makers in attendance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Visit February Government

Recent Stories

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

4 seconds ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.