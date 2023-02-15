Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 15th February, 2023 (WAM) – Tunisian Prime Minister, Najla Bouden visited the Museum of the Future in Dubai, where she was briefed on the museum’s most prominent features, including its iconic design, and unique experiences that highlight its vital efforts in creating a better future for humanity.

The visit came on the sidelines of her participation in the World Government Summit 2023 being held in Dubai, under the slogan “Shaping Future Governments”, with prominent international government officials, thought leaders, global experts and decision-makers in attendance.