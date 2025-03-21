Tunisian President Appoints New Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM
TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri as the new Prime Minister, replacing Kamel Madouri.
According to the Tunisian news Agency, President Kais Saied also named Salah Zouari as Minister of Public Works and Housing.
Sarra Zaafrani had served as Minister of Public Works and Housing for nearly two years before assuming the premiership.
