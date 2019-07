(@imziishan)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has died, reported the Tunisian news agency, TAP. He was 92.

President Essebsi passed away on Thursday after he was rushed to the Tunis Military Hospital with a severe medical crisis, for the second time this month.