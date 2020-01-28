UrduPoint.com
Tunisian President Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Tunisian President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

TUNISIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Kais Saied, President of Tunisia, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed, to President Saied, the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also invited President Saied to visit the UAE on behalf of the country’s leadership, under the framework of the strong ties between the two countries and their mutual will to reinforce them in all areas.

Saied sent his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed while wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

He also welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation while hoping that the visit will help strengthen the bilateral ties and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its bilateral ties with Tunisia and reinforce their overall cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation and ways of developing them in many areas, including in terms of economic development.

They also addressed the latest regional developments and assessed several regional and international issues of mutual concern, including Libya.

On his arrival at Carthage International Airport, Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation were received by Sabri Bachtobji, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, who is in charge of the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia.

