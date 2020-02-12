Tunisia’s Club Sportif Sfaxien secures 3rd place in AWST 2020 Volleyball Competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The concluding day of the Arab Women sports Tournament, AWST, was marked by spirited matches in volleyball to determine 3-8 positions in the competition.

In a game to secure the third place, Tunisia’s Club Sportif Sfaxien clinched a 3-set win against Sharjah Women’s Sports Club. The Tunisian athletes entered the first set with full force and end it to their favor 25-12. Sharjah athletes tried to clinch the second set however, the Tunisian team had the upper hand and controlled the sent ending it 25-16 to their favour. In the final set, the Tunisian team dominated the volleyball court and finished the it 25-7. The 1-hour 6-minute match ended with a 75-35 at the final whistle.

Fighting for the 5th position, UAE’s Al Wasl put up a strong challenge against Jordan’s De La Sal and secured a 3-set win with a final score of 77-65 on Wednesday morning. The local team dominated the first two sets 25-19, 25-21 despite a strong showing by the Jordanian athletes. The close contest continued in the final round as De La Sal tried to force the match into the 4th set. However, Al Wasl players wrapped up the match with a nail-biting 27-25 finish to their advantage.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club clinched 7th place after a win against KSA’s Princess Nora University 75-38 in a 3-set match. The Bahraini athletes sailed through the game with ease securing 25-9, 25-19, and 25-10 at the final whistle.