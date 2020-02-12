UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia’s Club Sportif Sfaxien Secures 3rd Place In AWST 2020 Volleyball Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Tunisia’s Club Sportif Sfaxien secures 3rd place in AWST 2020 Volleyball Competition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The concluding day of the Arab Women sports Tournament, AWST, was marked by spirited matches in volleyball to determine 3-8 positions in the competition.

In a game to secure the third place, Tunisia’s Club Sportif Sfaxien clinched a 3-set win against Sharjah Women’s Sports Club. The Tunisian athletes entered the first set with full force and end it to their favor 25-12. Sharjah athletes tried to clinch the second set however, the Tunisian team had the upper hand and controlled the sent ending it 25-16 to their favour. In the final set, the Tunisian team dominated the volleyball court and finished the it 25-7. The 1-hour 6-minute match ended with a 75-35 at the final whistle.

Fighting for the 5th position, UAE’s Al Wasl put up a strong challenge against Jordan’s De La Sal and secured a 3-set win with a final score of 77-65 on Wednesday morning. The local team dominated the first two sets 25-19, 25-21 despite a strong showing by the Jordanian athletes. The close contest continued in the final round as De La Sal tried to force the match into the 4th set. However, Al Wasl players wrapped up the match with a nail-biting 27-25 finish to their advantage.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club clinched 7th place after a win against KSA’s Princess Nora University 75-38 in a 3-set match. The Bahraini athletes sailed through the game with ease securing 25-9, 25-19, and 25-10 at the final whistle.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Sharjah Bahrain Tunisia Women Arab Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary-General

1 minute ago

Compensation demanding traders threatened shutter ..

1 minute ago

Promotion of winter sports in Pakistan to help pro ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner orders for removing encroachments fro ..

2 minutes ago

Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti MNA calls on Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews government excellence m ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.