Turkic Investment Fund capital reaches $600 million: Organization of Turkic States

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States, confirmed that the organisation has made significant progress in recent years to enhance integration and cooperation among member states.

The scope of multilateral cooperation has expanded to cover 35 diverse fields, including foreign policy, trade, energy, green economy, tourism, digitalisation and space research.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the AIM Investment Summit 2025, which opened yesterday in Abu Dhabi, Omuraliev stated that economic cooperation remains a core pillar of integration within the Organization of Turkic States. He highlighted the role of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry as a key platform for strengthening economic ties among member countries.

He noted that the Turkic Investment Fund marks another milestone in cooperation, having been launched with an initial capital of US$500 million, which has now increased to US$600 million following Hungary’s accession. The fund will begin financing tangible projects this year, with a focus on supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises.

Omuraliev pointed to the establishment of the Trade Facilitation Committee, which aims to simplify procedures, remove barriers and improve the business environment. He also noted the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement during the most recent summit in Bishkek, calling it a significant leap in digital trade and transformation.

The Secretary-General announced that member states have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a Council of Central Banks to enhance financial cooperation, as well as a founding memorandum for the Turkic Green Finance Council to promote sustainable investment and green finance.

Regarding investment potential, Omuraliev explained that Turkic states possess strategic and economic advantages, from their vital geographic location and abundant natural resources to their emerging economies and growing regional cooperation.

Investment opportunities span sectors including energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology. The Caspian Sea region, he said, remains a key hub for energy production and export, while renewable energy is gaining increased attention through solar, wind and hydropower projects.

He added that governments in the region are prioritising digital transformation, opening up avenues for investment in fintech, e-commerce and information technology. The Digital Economy Agreement is expected to attract further investment in these areas.

Omuraliev noted that intra-member trade accounted for 7 percent of the bloc’s total foreign trade in 2024, up from 3 percent in previous years, and expressed the organisation’s ambition to raise this figure to 10 percent in the near future.

He emphasised ongoing efforts to remove logistical barriers through strategic projects such as the "middle Corridor", a transport route linking Asia and Europe. It is 2,000 kilometres shorter than the northern route and can facilitate freight movement from China to Europe in just 15 days.

Improvements to the corridor are expected to increase cargo volumes to 11 million tonnes by 2030. He also highlighted the railway project linking China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which will shorten transport routes and enable up to 15 million tonnes of goods to be moved annually.

Additional efforts include agreements such as the Simplified Customs Corridor and the Joint International Freight Transport initiative, alongside digital solutions like the electronic declaration system, which aim to accelerate processes and improve trade flow.

Regarding support for emerging industries, Omuraliev pointed to the creation of the FinTech Cooperation Platform among member states, aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and enabling innovation in this vital sector.