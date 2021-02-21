Turkish cargo aircraft that took off from Sharjah arrived safely in Istanbul: GCAA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) stated that the Turkish cargo aircraft that took off from Sharjah International Airport arrived safely in Istanbul.

The GCAA added that it is in contact with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Turkey and the relevant airline company to investigate the incident and determine the reason for the malfunction and how to address it, to ensure compliance to the highest standards of safety in the UAE’s airspace and the country’s airports.