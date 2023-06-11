

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2023) The Turkish media, today, highlighted the working visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Republic of Türkiye, reflecting the depth of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The daily Türkiye newspaper splashed the tweets of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

“I had the pleasure of meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during my visit to Türkiye today,” President Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

“We discussed ways to further strengthen economic cooperation and the strategic partnership between our two nations and ways to promote regional stability towards a prosperous future for all,” he added.



Cumhuriyet, the oldest up-market Turkish daily newspaper, reported that the meeting between the two leaders was within the framework of enhancement of the strategic relations and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The Hürriyet Daily news published a photo of the UAE President and Erdogan inspecting the Turkish national electric car TOGG in Istanbul.

The UAE President sat in the car with Erdogan.

Other Turkish media platforms highlighted the arrival of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his talks with his Turkish counterpart.