Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Türkiye’s Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) is showcasing a comprehensive range of its advanced defence systems at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi.

On the sidelines of IDEX 2025, MKE General Manager İlhami Keleş highlighted the company’s distinctive capability to manufacture a wide range of weapons and ammunition under one roof, from 5.56mm to 203mm, positioning it as a unique model in the global defence industry.

He noted that MKE, one of Türkiye’s oldest defence institutions, aims to strengthen its strategic partnerships in the region and secure new cooperation and export agreements during IDEX 2025.

