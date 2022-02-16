UrduPoint.com

Turkish President Leaves UAE After Two-day State Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, left Abu Dhabi today, after a two-day state visit to the UAE.

The Turkish president was seen off at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport, by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of officials.

