Turkish President Receives Emirati Delegation Led By Tahnoun Bin Zayed

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Turkish President receives Emirati delegation led by Tahnoun bin Zayed

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Wednesday received an Emirati delegation led by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.

During the meeting, which took place in Ankara, the two sides discussed the prospects of consolidating ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Turkey, especially in areas of economic and trade cooperation, and accelerating investment opportunities in the fields of transportation, health and energy, on the basis of promoting their common interests .

An array of regional issues of common interest were deliberated during the meeting.

Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed to the Turkish President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Turkish president reciprocated the greetings and wished the UAE leaders continued good health and wellbeing.

