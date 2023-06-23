Open Menu

Turkish Vice President Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque accompanied by Tugay Tuncer, Ambassador of Türkiye to the UAE, and the delegation.

The Vice President and his delegation toured the mosque's halls and external corridors. They were briefed on the mosque's message of tolerance and openness to nations from around the world, aligning with the visionary ideals of the late Sheikh Zayed.

They also learned about the mosque's history, collection and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture, which are evident in every corner of the mosque.

At the end of the tour, the Vice President was presented with a distinctive publication from the centre titled "Spaces of Light". This publication showcases the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, which is organised annually by the centre to celebrate the mosque's scenic aesthetics and visual culture.

