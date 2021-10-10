UrduPoint.com

Turkmen President Celebrates Country’s National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

Turkmen President celebrates country’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 10th October, 2021 (WAM) – Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, along with his delegation, toured his country’s pavilion, as well as the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During his visit to the Turkmen pavilion, the flag of his country was raised in the Al Wasl Plaza, while its national anthem was played to celebrate Turkmenistan’s National Day.

Visitors to the Turkmenistan pavilion, located in the Mobility District, are greeted by a majestic fountain sculpture featuring five Akhal-Teke horses at the entrance.

The Turkmen pavilion is showcasing the country historic and cultural heritage and modern industrial achievements, in addition to its developmental priorities and international relations.

National and honour days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

