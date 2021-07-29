UrduPoint.com
Turkmen President Receives Credentials Of UAE Ambassador

ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan has received the credentials of Ahmed Al Hamli, the UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan, during a meeting held at the Presidential Palace in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, Al Hamli conveyed to President Berdimuhamedow the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sincere wishes to Turkmenistan and its people for further development and prosperity.

In turn, President Berdimuhamedow reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

The Turkmen President also wished Al Hamli success in his work to enhance ties between the two countries while highlighting his country's readiness to provide him with the required support and facilitate his work.

The ambassador expressed pride at representing the UAE in Turkmenistan and his keenness to continue to develop relations across all domains.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the prospects of fostering UAE-Turkmenistan cooperation across various fronts.

