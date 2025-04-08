TV BRICS Films Included In Competition Programme Of UAE International Film Festival
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi will host the I-Film Festival, a large-scale cultural event organised by the Innovative Film academy (IFA), from 11th to 13th April.
TV BRICS will be a media partner of the event and will present two documentary projects of its own production in the competition programme: "Uralian Anomaly" and “Partitura. Young Music of Russia”, according to tv BRICS.
TV BRICS special project "Uralian Anomaly" (2025, written by Ksenia Komissarova, chief director Andrey Porshnyak, chief cameraman Dmitry Golovko) tells about the profession of a geologist, gold mining technologies and research of the Urals subsoil. Filming took place in the Sverdlovsk region, one of the most important resource regions of Russia. The film was previously presented at the international film festival "Rendezvous with Russia. Siberian Character".
The second film produced by the media network – "Partitura. Young Music of Russia" is about talented participants of the III All-Russian Competition of Young Composers "Partitura", held in Moscow with the support of TV BRICS. The premiere took place on 28 February 2025. The film was supervised by director Ivan Zakharenko, scriptwriter Elena Pogarskaya, cameraman Artem Markov and executive producer Nina Zimakova.
The festival will bring together representatives of the film and media industry and creative professions from all over the world.
The panel discussion "Media, education & Talent Development: Embracing Technological Advancement & Future Trends" will take place on 12 April. Konstantin Khasanov, TV BRICS International Projects Manager, will be one of the speakers. Round tables, masterclasses on cinematography, meetings with cultural figures, and discussion of the impact of modern technologies on film production are also planned.
"This year we are having the second edition of I-Film Festival in Abu Dhabi. The first edition was a huge success and captured the participants’ interest in cooperation and exchange of experience in the film industry. The event represents a unique opportunity to establish robust partnerships and to discover cutting-edge technologies reshaping the future of the cinema industry. Speaking of partnerships, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and deepest regards to TV BRICS, which has been our reliable partner for six years," Festival Director Upasana Mittal emphasised.
On the final day, the participants will consider the development of animation graphics and comics, as well as the introduction of artificial intelligence. The culmination will be a master class of Indian film composer Ilaiyaraaja – the author of music for more than 1400 films.
