TV BRICS, international community of bloggers to work together to promote united agenda of BRICS countries

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) tv BRICS and leading Russian Influencers are starting to work together to promote the BRICS agenda in the digital space, according to TV BRICS. The relevant cooperation agreement was signed by Ksenia Komissarova, Editor-in-Chief of TV BRICS, and Yaroslav Shevelev, Director General of the "New Media Resource Centre". The organisation unites leaders of Russia's internet media.

The partnership is aimed at creating new media projects, covering topical issues of the BRICS countries and developing the blogging community.

"Now is the time when borders between countries are becoming conditional. A blogger is a new media, a profession that has no limits. Content posted on social media is instantly available to people all over the world. That is why we are open to international cooperation. In my opinion, the resources of TV BRICS and the New Media Resource Centre contribute to this by creating a space for creativity, creation and spreading new ideas," said Yaroslav Shevelev.

The TV BRICS headquarters invited members of the Autonomous Non-Profit Organisation "New Media Resource Centre" team and bloggers, many of whom have an audience of millions. Among them are Yury Tarabanov, whose humorous videos attract more than 7.9 million viewers, Vitaly Lapshin, a lifestyle blogger with 932,000 subscribers, Karolina Moiseenko, the author of a blog about life in the countryside, whose videos attract millions of viewers, and other authors.

Influencers expressed their expectations from cooperation with the international media network. Karolina Moiseenko expressed hope that her project, dedicated to popularisation of life in rural areas, will resonate with foreign audiences.

Designer Evgeniya Khrenova said that it is important for her to expand her social circle and exchange experience with like-minded people.

"Above all, one wants to actively interact with other people. In my opinion, the main purpose of a person is to share knowledge and experience, enriching each other. This is where I see the key goal – to improve my life and inspire others to make positive changes," the blogger said.

In turn, Yury Tarabanov emphasised that TV BRICS and BRICS as a whole are key platforms for promoting multipolarity and diversity of viewpoints. He also expressed the opinion that the countries of the association need to create an analogue of popular social networks to unite the audiences of the member states.

At the meeting, Anna Lisina, Editor-in-Chief of the TV BRICS portal, presented to the guests the BRICS Bloggers Team project, which was created specifically for interaction with bloggers. Influencers from Russia, South Africa, Brazil, India, and Iran have already joined it. Participants have the opportunity to post their content in six languages: Russian, English, Portuguese, Chinese, Spanish, and Arabic, participate in filming and create special projects with the TV BRICS International Media Network.

Immediately after the signing of the agreement, its practical implementation began – the influencers took part in the filming of the BRICS View column. In short videos, the bloggers shared fascinating stories about the largest natural serpentarium in the world, the peculiarities of the Ethiopian Calendar, the Indian village of Shani Shingnapur and a famous Singing dune (Barkhan) in Kazakhstan.

About 500 bloggers cooperate with the ANO New Media Resource Centre. They are engaged in popularisation of working professions, internal and external tourism, and promotion of the regions' brand.