TV BRICS launches TV project on learning Russian for foreigners in BRICS+ countries

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) tv BRICS launches a new educational television project aimed at learning Russian as a foreign language and popularising Russian culture abroad. The series of programmes “Russian Lessons with Tanya Semke” is intended to be shown in BRICS+ countries, according to TV BRICS.

The initial video course consists of 99 episodes (four minutes each), structured in an easy and entertaining form, which will allow foreigners to better perceive and more effectively master the Russian language. Initiated and presented by a teacher and author of Russian as a Foreign Language, Tanya Semke, the slogan of the project is ”Russian language brings cultures closer together”.

“Russian Lessons” will be broadcast twice a week starting from 25th March 2025. The programme can be watched on Tuesdays and Thursdays in English on the TV BRICS channel and on the English version of the international media network's information portal.

After the premiere on TV BRICS resources, the Russian language lessons will be broadcast to the media of the BRICS+ and Global South countries. Abroad, the video course will be shown by the partners of the network, with which more than 80 major media outlets from 26 countries cooperate.

Tamara Skok, Director of the Department of Innovative Linguistic Projects at TV BRICS, Head of the "Modern Russian" project, Ph.D. in Philology, said, “The series of programmes ‘Russian Lessons’ is a continuation of TV BRICS' strategic work to popularise and promote the Russian language and culture abroad.

We try to use convenient and effective forms of presenting educational material and use video content about Russia created by TV BRICS specialists for educational purposes. International language and country studies teleconferences with leading universities of the BRICS countries have been successfully held for a long time, and programmes in Russian with subtitles in national languages are shown abroad. The ‘Modern Russian’ project portal has a section ‘Russian as a Foreign Language’, which offers a variety of materials: multimedia educational resources, catalogues of Russian proverbs about language and speech, methodological materials for students and teachers of Russian language teaching. ‘Russian Lessons’ is another great opportunity to get acquainted with Russian speech, master grammar and pronunciation, and expand your linguistic horizons”

The international information and educational project "Modern Russian" was created in 2007 to popularise the Russian language, improve the literacy level of the population and provide linguistic assistance. It is implemented by TV BRICS. It has no analogues in Russia and abroad in terms of a set of practical philological activities. Information resources and consulting services of the project are used in more than 150 countries of the world. It cooperates with the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute and the Russkiy Mir Foundation.