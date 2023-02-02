TVET Leaders Forum 2023 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) is organising the TVET Leaders Forum, as part of the ninth edition of the TVET Innovation Week 2023 from 2nd to 9th February, under the theme “TVET for All”.

The Leaders Forum, which comes under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, will be held at the ADNOC business Centre in Abu Dhabi with the participation of ministers, senior officials and experts from distinguished international institutions including microsoft, WorldSkills, and other educational partners, along with a group of inspiring Emirati youth who will describe their TVET journey and how it has helped them to reach where they are today.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET, said, "The TVET Leaders Forum sheds light and discusses the increasing importance of TVET in the current global economy. The future of a sustainable economy in the UAE depends progressively on skilled talents, thus discussing the latest trends and developments with industry experts during this event is valuable in order to ensure we respond effectively to the needs in the UAE job market for our Emirati Youth”.

The initiatives of TVET Innovation Week and the Leaders Forum are significant because of the active participation of a group of ministers, industry leaders, and international experts who present their achievements and valuable experiences during the sessions.

Leaders, industry experts and students will review the latest technologies and their experiences in various disciplines that contribute to the development of the technical and vocational education system keeping up with the requirements of long-term economic and industrial progress.

Ali Al Marzouqi, President of EmiratesSkills at ACTVET, stated, “The ninth edition of TVET Innovation Week 2023 features an exciting event with exhibitions showcasing the latest engineering and technological innovations and solutions from students of Applied Technology High Schools. All community members are welcome to attend these exhibitions, which are held at Applied Technology High Schools across the country, to learn about the advanced curriculum offered by ACTVET’s institutions, as well as the importance of technical and vocational education in shaping the country and citizens’ future”.

Al Marzouqi also encouraged officials, community members and students to register via the website to attend the event and benefit from the vision presented by leaders and experts around the world, as well as strategic partners in the industrial and educational sectors, and use this opportunity to develop their scientific ideas and projects, as well as enable government and private institutions to create their strategies.