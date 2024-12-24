Twelve people killed in explosives factory blast in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) A blast ripped through an explosives factory in Türkiye’s western Balikesir province on Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring four, according to authorities.

The Turkish authorities have launched an investigation, ruling out the possibility of sabotage.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said, “We foresee that no other citizens remain inside. The injured are in good health and have no issues. The explosion occurred due to technical reasons; there is no possibility of sabotage.”