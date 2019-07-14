UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty Houthi Rebels Killed In Sirwah Front

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

Twenty Houthi rebels were killed and others wounded on Saturday in an attack carried by the Yemeni National Army in Sirwah front, west of Mar'ib Governorate

MA'RIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Twenty Houthi rebels were killed and others wounded on Saturday in an attack carried by the Yemeni National Army in Sirwah front, west of Mar'ib Governorate.

''Fighter jets of the Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen launched air strikes against the coup militia sites and gatherings, killing and wounding dozens of rebels,'' a military source was quoted by the official Yemeni news agency.

The source said a number of combat vehicles had been destroyed.

Related Topics

Attack Army Yemen Vehicles Arab

Recent Stories

France to create space command within air force: M ..

24 minutes ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

40 minutes ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

40 minutes ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

40 minutes ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

49 minutes ago

PTI supporting Sanjarni as Senate chairman: Chief ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.