Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

MA'RIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Twenty Houthi rebels were killed and others wounded on Saturday in an attack carried by the Yemeni National Army in Sirwah front, west of Mar'ib Governorate.

''Fighter jets of the Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen launched air strikes against the coup militia sites and gatherings, killing and wounding dozens of rebels,'' a military source was quoted by the official Yemeni news agency.

The source said a number of combat vehicles had been destroyed.