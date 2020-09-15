UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TWMCC Discusses Positive Role Of Muslim Communities With Scholars From North Macedonia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:45 AM

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communities with scholars from North Macedonia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) The World Muslim Communities Council, TWMCC, discussed, with scholars from North Macedonia, the positive role of Muslim communities in their countries, especially during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

They also discussed ways of strengthening their cooperation and promoting mutual values, such as moderation, patriotism, respect for law and coexistence.

Their discussion took place during a meeting between Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Council, and a delegation that was headed by Gostivar Mufti, Shaqir Fetahu of North Macedonia, in the presence of a number scholars.

Dr. Al Nuaimi welcomed the delegation’s visit and hoped that it will help improve their relations and unite their efforts to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence among Muslim communities.

Related Topics

World Visit Rashid Macedonia Muslim Mufti From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

1 hour ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

26 minutes ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

38 minutes ago

Six injured in road accident

38 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Lukashenko Order Preparations for Regional ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.