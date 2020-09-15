TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communities with scholars from North Macedonia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) The World Muslim Communities Council, TWMCC, discussed, with scholars from North Macedonia, the positive role of Muslim communities in their countries, especially during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

They also discussed ways of strengthening their cooperation and promoting mutual values, such as moderation, patriotism, respect for law and coexistence.

Their discussion took place during a meeting between Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Council, and a delegation that was headed by Gostivar Mufti, Shaqir Fetahu of North Macedonia, in the presence of a number scholars.

Dr. Al Nuaimi welcomed the delegation’s visit and hoped that it will help improve their relations and unite their efforts to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence among Muslim communities.