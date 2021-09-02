UrduPoint.com

Two Community Races And Qualifiers For The Spartan World Championship 2021

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:30 PM

Two community races and qualifiers for the Spartan World Championship 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi sports Council and Spartan Arabia have announced two community races and qualifiers for the Spartan World Championships that will be hosted in Abu Dhabi from 2 – 5 of December 2021 in the Al Dhafra District at Liwa City for the first time in the middle East and outside of the United States.

The first qualifying race will be held at the Al Ghazal Golf Club under the umbrella of Beast Cancer Awareness on 8th October and a mixed-race on the 9th taking place at Al Ghazal Golf Club in honor of breast cancer survivors.

While the race on 8th October is for the gritty, resilient, and passionate women racers, the 9th of October is open to men, women, and kids between the ages of 4 to 14. Both races will be a 5KM Spartan "Sprint" with 20 obstacles where racers can put their endurance to the test. ADSC and Spartan Arabia are proud to give back to the community with the Breast Cancer Awareness charity Sprint race for women to be held for the 3rd time in a row in Abu Dhabi.

The second qualifying race which is to be held at the Al Ain Zoo race will take place on the 5th of November and will encompass a "Sprint", "Super", "Hurricane Heat", and Kids race.

The "Super", a 10km course with 25 obstacles, testing the endurance and resilience of the more skilled racer and the "Hurricane Heat", a 4-hour team challenge, will push the physical and mental limits of every competitor. It will be the last opportunity for participants to qualify for the 2021 Spartan World Championships, where global elites battle it out to stake their claim on the grand prize of $115,000 and earn bragging rights as the Spartan World Champion! "The Spartan World Championship has already generated massive interest with participants rearing to go at the qualifying competitions," Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said.

"The next two qualifying rounds are at the Al Ghazal Golf Club and at the premises of the Al Ain Zoo on successive days on October 8 and 9 respectively, before the final qualifier also at the zoo premises on 5 November.

"We are super delighted with the lead-up for the Spartan World Championship, which is held outside the United States of America for the first time ever in their 10 year history of the event.

"The Spartan Worlds is a unique new addition to our growing list of international sporting events. It also adds to our list of community events promoting our government’s initiative of their healthy lifestyle program.

"Another feature of this competition is the amateur athletes of all levels can choose their own adventure while those elite juniors and elite adults vie for world titles."

The highlight is of course the Spartan Beast run over the half-marathon distance that features a mix of high-speed running, leg-burning steep climbs and breath-taking scenery with more than 30 signature Spartan obstacles against the backdrop of the spectacular desert terrains.

"The Spartan Worlds will be staged when the country is celebrating the golden jubilee National Day and it surely will have a festive atmosphere throughout the competition," Al Awani added.

"We also warmly welcome all participants arriving from around the world and those taking part in the community races. We wish all of them the very best and a most enjoyable week at the beautiful venue at Liwa."

"After a 2 year hiatus due to COVID, we are very excited to be back to racing and to the community as a whole. The women's race dedicated to breast cancer awareness is very dear to our hearts and we encourage all women to be a part of spreading the message via racing, while the popular family race in Al Ain zoo is also set for November for a terrain full of scenery" Rayyan Yacob Agha Managing Director of Spartan Arabia.

