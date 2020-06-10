Two COVID-19 screening clinics launch in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has announced the launch of two mobile COVID-19 screening clinics for individuals that show symptoms of the disease.

The hospital - an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility - noted that the clinics are stationed in two different locations. The first clinic is based opposite Al Jimi Malla, while the second is found in Al Ain's Hili Industrial Zone.

Tawam Hospital's Executive Director of Operations, Yousef Al Ketbi, said that the setting up of the two clinics are part of the precautionary measures set out by SEHA to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus.

He explained that the clinic located opposite Al Jimi Mall is open for testing seven days a week from 12:00 to 19:00. The second clinic, Al Ketbi continued, is also available seven days a week, with operating times beginning 10:00 till 17:00.

The hospital executive noted that COVID-19 testing would be carried out by a team of medical professionals that include ten doctors, nurses and assistants in each clinic. The screening procedure includes measuring body temperature, examining individuals for any symptoms, carrying out a medical survey, taking a swab sample, and informing individuals that test results will be available within 48 hours, he concluded.