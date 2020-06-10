UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two COVID-19 Screening Clinics Launch In Al Ain

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Two COVID-19 screening clinics launch in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has announced the launch of two mobile COVID-19 screening clinics for individuals that show symptoms of the disease.

The hospital - an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility - noted that the clinics are stationed in two different locations. The first clinic is based opposite Al Jimi Malla, while the second is found in Al Ain's Hili Industrial Zone.

Tawam Hospital's Executive Director of Operations, Yousef Al Ketbi, said that the setting up of the two clinics are part of the precautionary measures set out by SEHA to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus.

He explained that the clinic located opposite Al Jimi Mall is open for testing seven days a week from 12:00 to 19:00. The second clinic, Al Ketbi continued, is also available seven days a week, with operating times beginning 10:00 till 17:00.

The hospital executive noted that COVID-19 testing would be carried out by a team of medical professionals that include ten doctors, nurses and assistants in each clinic. The screening procedure includes measuring body temperature, examining individuals for any symptoms, carrying out a medical survey, taking a swab sample, and informing individuals that test results will be available within 48 hours, he concluded.

Related Topics

Mobile Company Abu Dhabi From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.