Two dead after bridge collapses at construction site in Korea

CHEONAN, Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) A bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in Korea's Anseong city on Tuesday, killing two workers and injuring seven others, with one person still being rescued, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The accident occurred around 9:50 am in the city, some 65 kilometres south of Seoul, during construction on a section of the Seoul-Sejong expressway.

Several slabs placed on a pier fell to the ground, crushing 10 people working underneath the bridge. Of them, two died, while seven were seriously injured. Rescue workers were trying to pull the remaining person out from under the rubble.

Fire authorities initially reported three fatalities but later revised the number to two.