Open Menu

Two Dead After Bridge Collapses At Construction Site In Korea

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 10:45 AM

Two dead after bridge collapses at construction site in Korea

CHEONAN, Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) A bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in Korea's Anseong city on Tuesday, killing two workers and injuring seven others, with one person still being rescued, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The accident occurred around 9:50 am in the city, some 65 kilometres south of Seoul, during construction on a section of the Seoul-Sejong expressway.

Several slabs placed on a pier fell to the ground, crushing 10 people working underneath the bridge. Of them, two died, while seven were seriously injured. Rescue workers were trying to pull the remaining person out from under the rubble.

Fire authorities initially reported three fatalities but later revised the number to two.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Died Seoul SITE From

Recent Stories

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

9 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

9 hours ago
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

10 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

10 hours ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

10 hours ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves s ..

Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adv ..

Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East