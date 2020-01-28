UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dubai Streets 'switch' Names

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:15 PM

Two Dubai streets 'switch' names

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Two streets in Dubai - Happiness Street and Al Mustaqbal Street - have had their Names swapped.

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced in a press statement today that the renaming follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Happiness Street, which stretches across the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Finance Centre, Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa district, has been renamed Al Mustaqbal Street while Al Mustaqbal Street, located near the City Walk district, is now called Happiness Street.

"Al Mustaqbal Street, which extends 9 km, connects Al Majlis Street and Al Meydan Street. Renaming this vital corridor as Al Mustaqbal Street fits well with the scale of entities on both sides of the street such as the Executive Council, World Trade Centre, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai International Finance Centre and several international facilities," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of RTA board of Executive Directors.

"It depicts the role of these vital facilities in shaping and building the future," he added.

Meanwhile, Al Tayer added, Happiness Street, which extends from Al Safa Street North to Al Enjaz Street South, "is dotted by an array of tourist and recreational facilities such as the City Walk and Coca-Cola Arena. Such facilities contribute to the happiness and welfare of citizens, residents and tourists, and the name befits the recent classification of the UAE as home to the happiest people on earth."

Following the renaming, RTA started replacing over 100 directional signs on both streets, including overhead gantry signboards and roadside signs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai RTA Rashid From

Recent Stories

Japan Registers First Case of Coronavirus in Man W ..

21 seconds ago

Germany records first confirmed case of coronaviru ..

22 seconds ago

Govt releases Rs5,925.588 million under PSDP for a ..

2 minutes ago

Extradition Fight Puts Extra Strain on Assange's D ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to initiate pilot project of Franchi ..

3 minutes ago

Australian HC wishes Pakistan team good luck ahead ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.