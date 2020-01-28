Two Dubai streets 'switch' names

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Two streets in Dubai - Happiness Street and Al Mustaqbal Street - have had their Names swapped.

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced in a press statement today that the renaming follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Happiness Street, which stretches across the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Finance Centre, Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa district, has been renamed Al Mustaqbal Street while Al Mustaqbal Street, located near the City Walk district, is now called Happiness Street.

"Al Mustaqbal Street, which extends 9 km, connects Al Majlis Street and Al Meydan Street. Renaming this vital corridor as Al Mustaqbal Street fits well with the scale of entities on both sides of the street such as the Executive Council, World Trade Centre, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai International Finance Centre and several international facilities," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of RTA board of Executive Directors.

"It depicts the role of these vital facilities in shaping and building the future," he added.

Meanwhile, Al Tayer added, Happiness Street, which extends from Al Safa Street North to Al Enjaz Street South, "is dotted by an array of tourist and recreational facilities such as the City Walk and Coca-Cola Arena. Such facilities contribute to the happiness and welfare of citizens, residents and tourists, and the name befits the recent classification of the UAE as home to the happiest people on earth."

Following the renaming, RTA started replacing over 100 directional signs on both streets, including overhead gantry signboards and roadside signs.