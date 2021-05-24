UrduPoint.com
Two Earthquakes Recorded In Dibba Al Fujairah: NCM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:30 PM

Two earthquakes recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Two minor earthquakes were felt in Fujairah early Monday morning, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The centre added that a 3.

1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on 24th May at 4:54 am. The quake occurred at a depth at 5 km.

Meanwhile, a second quake measuring 2.3 on the Richer scale was felt in the same region at 7.24 am, the centre reported.

