JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) Two earthquakes measuring nearly magnitude 6 struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, in the morning hours on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Reuters reported.

The first earthquake, pegged by the EMSC at a magnitude 6.1, struck Kepulauan Batu early Sunday, followed by another 5.8 magnitude quake just hours later.

The first earthquake was at a depth of 43 kilometres, while the second was at 40 kilometres, EMSC said.