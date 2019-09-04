UrduPoint.com
Two Emiratis Join AFC's Observer Membership

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Two Emiratis join AFC's observer membership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) Two Emiratis have recently joined the observer membership of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), bringing to four the number of Emirati observers at the AFC .

Naser Abdullah Al Obaidly, and Walid Taher Al Balooshi, who are already observers in the competitions organised by the UAE Pro League, passed the observers' tests which were run by the AFC in Bahrain recently.

Their success testifies to the efforts made by the UAE Pro League to qualify national cadres to represent the country regionally and internationally.

