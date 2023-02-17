UrduPoint.com

Two Emiratis To Compete In FIS Alpine Ski World Championships In France

Published February 17, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 17th February, 2023 (WAM) – Two Emirati athletes will participate in the world renowned FIS Alpine Ski World Championship, which is organised by the International Ski Federation in France this weekend.

Abdulla Hussain Albelooshi and Hassan Mustafa AlFardan will compete amongst the world’s elite skiers in the Savoyard resorts at this year's competition, which will bring together 600 competitors from 75 nations.

Hamel AlQubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation, said, “We are thrilled to see such a significant Emirati participation in international forums. We will continue to work closely with our athletes to achieve more progress and successes in this sport.”
The Emirates Winter Sports Federation and Ski Dubai enjoy a long-standing partnership, collaborating regularly to achieve their shared vision of promoting winter sports in the middle East and North Africa region.

