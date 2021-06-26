Two guides that raise societal awareness of dangers of drugs launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed in a virtual ceremony the rollout of two guides in promoting awareness and prevention of the danger of drugs.

The guides are based on the latest scientific studies and international best practices, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of education and in partnership with several relevant national institutions. They aim to empower institutions and community members and build their capabilities and skills to combat drugs and psychotropic substances under a scientific methodology and institutional integration.

Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stated at the ceremony that Sheikh Saif bin Zayed provides guidance and support to help in protecting the community from all that disturbs its development and prosperity and seeks to ward off all dangers or behaviours that may undermine the community’s stability.

The Guide to Drug Prevention at Schools provides scientific and academic information smoothly and easily, supported by graphics, statistical data, and illustrations as per the age groups it targets. It also aims to develop the skills of young people to reject consuming drugs and to enable the educational institutions to effectively manage and address problems related to the danger of narcotic substances.

The Parents’ Guide to Drug Prevention aims to raise the community’s awareness about the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances, developing personal skills and moral values that enhance happiness and positivity, and bolster the role of the family in contributing to the prevention of narcotic substances. The guide also paves the way for the preparation of specialised personnel in drug prevention and contributes to the protection of families from the danger of drugs. It further hones their skills to protect children from abuse and enable them to manage and address all the dangers surrounding them.