UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Guides That Raise Societal Awareness Of Dangers Of Drugs Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

Two guides that raise societal awareness of dangers of drugs launched

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed in a virtual ceremony the rollout of two guides in promoting awareness and prevention of the danger of drugs.

The guides are based on the latest scientific studies and international best practices, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of education and in partnership with several relevant national institutions. They aim to empower institutions and community members and build their capabilities and skills to combat drugs and psychotropic substances under a scientific methodology and institutional integration.

Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stated at the ceremony that Sheikh Saif bin Zayed provides guidance and support to help in protecting the community from all that disturbs its development and prosperity and seeks to ward off all dangers or behaviours that may undermine the community’s stability.

The Guide to Drug Prevention at Schools provides scientific and academic information smoothly and easily, supported by graphics, statistical data, and illustrations as per the age groups it targets. It also aims to develop the skills of young people to reject consuming drugs and to enable the educational institutions to effectively manage and address problems related to the danger of narcotic substances.

The Parents’ Guide to Drug Prevention aims to raise the community’s awareness about the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances, developing personal skills and moral values that enhance happiness and positivity, and bolster the role of the family in contributing to the prevention of narcotic substances. The guide also paves the way for the preparation of specialised personnel in drug prevention and contributes to the protection of families from the danger of drugs. It further hones their skills to protect children from abuse and enable them to manage and address all the dangers surrounding them.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Drugs Young Guide May Moral Family All From Best

Recent Stories

95pc Ehsaas survey completed in Pakistan: Dr Sania ..

5 minutes ago

Charge sheet against Sindh govt to be made public ..

5 minutes ago

Ibrahim Zeb wins DC Peshawar Squash Championship

6 minutes ago

CPWB rescues 55 beggar children

6 minutes ago

Fehmida Jamali lauds govt stance 'not been a part ..

6 minutes ago

RDA generates Rs 559 mln record revenue in current ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.