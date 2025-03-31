Open Menu

Two Holy Mosques Welcome Over 122 Million Visitors In Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 08:47 PM

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque reported a total of 122,286,712 worshippers during Ramadan 1446 AH, with 16,558,241 performing Umrah, 75,573,928 praying at the Grand Mosque, and 30,154,543 visiting the Prophet's Mosque.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), to efficiently manage the massive crowds, the authority utilised advanced technology, employing sensor readers at the main entrances of the Grand Mosque. This technology enables real-time monitoring of crowd flow, enhancing operational efficiency and improving crowd management in collaboration with relevant authorities.

