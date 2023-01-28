Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2023) Two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter planes, Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000, crashed while on a training mission in Madhya Pradesh, India, on Saturday.

India's local media quoted the IAF as saying, “The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission.

One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.”

According to reports, the Sukhoi-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one.