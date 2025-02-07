Two Killed In Light Aircraft Crash Near Moscow
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Two people were killed in a light aircraft crash on the outskirts of Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced.
In a statement, the ministry said the two-seat aircraft crashed into a field near Myachkovo Airport during a training flight, resulting in the deaths of both occupants.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene, while an on-site investigation team is working to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.
